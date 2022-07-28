Chairman PTI Imran Khan presides over important session through video conferencing

Chairman PTI Imran Khan presides over important session through video conferencing, along with Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill on Thursday.

The session had Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Zain Qureshi in attedance.

Matters pertaining to resuming welfare projects in Punjab were discussed and approved.

Chairman PTI gave directive to resume ‘Ehsaas Ration Program’ in Punjab, while adding that the people of Pakistan have suffered a lot at the hands of corrupt, imported government’s incompetence.

Work on Ravi Urban Development project and Central Business District should also be

expidited.

CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assured that he will supervise the welfare projects himself.