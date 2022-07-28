Chief commissioner reviews arrangements for Muharram

ISLAMABAD – An important meeting regarding security and other arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram was held under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority. IG Islamabad, DC Islamabad and other officers from relevant departments also participated.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given to Chairman Capital Development Authority and Chief Commissioner Islamabad on the special arrangements to be made during Muharram-ul-Haram by the officers of the relevant departments.

In this regard, Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed that during Muharram-ul-Haram the surveillance of the organised processions should be ensured through CCTV. He further directed that provision of security should be ensured at sensitive places of processions and Majalis. During the meeting, it was further directed that along with the cleaning of the routes of Muharram processions, tree cuttings should also be done and the teams of sanitation, environment and other field staff should be deployed on all the routes. In this regard, it was further directed that elements spreading sectarianism will be banned from entering Islamabad. During the meeting, it was further directed that all the processions will be monitored under the Safe City project. Moreover, proper arrangement of lighting should also be ensured for Majalis and processions. Similarly, the traffic movement around the routes of the processions would be also directed to keep a proper distance from processions.

Apart from this, instructions were also issued to the CDA and the district administration to be in continuous contact with each other round the clock. Similarly, orders have been issued to the concerned departments to keep emergency response centers on high alert for 24 hours.