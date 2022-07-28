Chinese envoy resumes duties after long leave

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who was on long leave in China, has returned to Pakistan after a break of more than six months and resumed his ambassadorial duties.

Credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that the Chinese government has sent its ambassador back to Islamabad with a message for Pakistani leaders on CPEC and Pak-China bilateral ties.

The Chinese envoy paid his first call on to the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and discussed bilateral ties and CPEC related issues.

Ambassador Nong Rong would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other government ministers in the coming days.