CJCSC Gen Nadeem pays official visit to South Africa from 24 to 28 July 2022

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, visited South Africa from 24 to 28 July 2022 on an invitation by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

According to ISPR, the visit was aimed at nurturing the growing bilateral relations between the two country’s militaries. The visiting Chairman held meetings with the leadership of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) and discussed ways and means to promote the existing friendly relations between the two institutions.

The two countries enjoy friendly and mutually beneficial relations in the field of defense.