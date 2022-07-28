Agencies

CJP calls meeting to consider elevation of five high court judges

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider the names of high court judges for their appointment as apex court judges on Thursday (today). The names of five judges of the high courts would be considered for the Supreme Court.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country. The Chief Justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman. The body comprises of four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

One representative each is nominated by the provincial and Islamabad bar councils. According to Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to the parliamentary committees for the appointment of judges in the superior courts.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 761 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in single day

Business

Tractors production up by 16pc in FY2021-22

Entertainment

Shakira refuses to accept settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Entertainment

Google-parent Alphabet’s profit slips as growth slows

Entertainment

Eye-popping: Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Entertainment

Two-day exhibition on GB’s gemstone, mineral sector opens

Business

US concerned as import ban on luxury items affecting businesses

Business

SECP chairman reaffirms commitment to expand penetration of VPS

Business

Wapda projects 20pc increase in revenue requirement for FY2022-23

Business

IT services export fetches $2.3b in 11 months

1 of 9,592

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More