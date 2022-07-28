CM Parvez orders relief activities in Rajanpur

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over human and financial losses due to flood in Rajanpur and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner to oversee the relief activities and all possible assistance should be provided to the affectees.

The chief minister ordered for ensuring provision of food to the affectees and medical aid should also be provided to them. He ordered for making arrangements to provide fodder to the livestock as well. The CM sought a report from the DG Khan commissioner about the human and financial losses in the region.

CM pays tribute to Captain

Sarwar Shaheed

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who was bestowed with the first Nishan-i-Haider. In a statement issued on Wednesday in connection with his martyrdom day, the CM said that Captain Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life for the defence of the country and the nation is proud of the great sacrifice rendered by him.

Captain Sarwar embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting with the enemy and he would always remain alive in our hearts, he added.

CM seeks report on death of

two children drowned in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the commissioner Rawalpindi about the death of two children after drowning in a pond. According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, he ordered that a report should be submitted to him after holding an inquiry. The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty, grant patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.