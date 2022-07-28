Death toll from flash floods in Balochistan swells to 105

QUETTA – The death toll from flash floods in Balochistan reaches 105 on Wednesday as heavy monsoon rains lashed Quetta and other areas of Balochistan province.

“At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods,” Balochistan govt spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said. Addressing a press conference she said due to recent floods in the province over 5000 livestock and houses were completely damaged, whereas partially loss occurred to over 7000 houses.

Out of total 220 disconnected roads, around 185 have been restored while work on restoration of 34 was in progress.

“The government is trying its best to provide all possible relief to the rain-hit people by shifting them to safer places,” she said, adding the civil administration was making all out efforts to provide tents, ration and medical facilities to the affectees. The National Highways Authority was also directed for immediate restoration and repair of the structures affected by the rains, she maintained.

According to the met office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from today. The met office in a statement stated that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chilas, Diamer, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu. The National Disaster Management Authority has directed the relevant departments to stay alert to cope with any emergency situation.

The Met Office has forecast rain-wind, thundershower for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Nasirabad, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

Medium to high level flash flooding is expected in the rivers, nullahs in the catchment areas of the districts.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period by the Met Office.

In Punjab, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim yar khan and Sargodha. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Potohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Meanwhile, Secretary Communications and Works Balochistan, Akbar Ali Baloch on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to restore the highways affected by torrential rains and floods in the province.

The secretary chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on the restoration of the highways due to the recent monsoon rains and floods in Kech, Turbat and Jhal Magsi districts. The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on all the provincial highways and the damage to the roads connecting these districts to the National Highway.