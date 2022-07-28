DG Khan hospital nurse awaits justice

MULTAN – Additional IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered stern action against the accused involved in cases of physical assault in order to prevent such cases in future.

Taking action on the case of physical assault of a hospital nurse on July 23, the additional IGP sought detailed report from regional police officer Dera Ghazi Khan and the development made in the case so far.

He directed RPO DG Khan to utilise all possible resources for provision of justice to the complainant by completing investigation on merit. Stern action on cases of physical assault was the need of hour, he added.

It was pertinent to mention here that a hospital nurse Ayesha Kanwal reported Sadar DG Khan police station on July 23 that the accused namely Adeel, Hassan, Mazhar and Bilal along with their four unknown accomplices, physically assaulted her and escaped.

She alleged that the criminals have also recorded her video. The police registered the case against the criminals and started the investigation.

Police sources said that three accused Adeel, Hassan and Mazhar got pre-arrest bail from the court; however, raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Youth killed in a firing incident

A youth was killed and another injured in a firing incident near the area of Pull Ghotay Walli here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hamad Ali and the injured as Aqib.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Two food point owners booked over violations

Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a crackdown launched across the South Punjab on Wednesday, got registered FIRs against two food point owners over unhygienic environment and use of substandard materials. The PFA teams under the supervision of Director Operations South, during a crackdown against unhygienic food points, inspected various shops across the South Punjab.

They got registered FIRs against two food point owners for unhygienic practices, and using expired flavours and substandard materials. A fine of Rs30,000 each was also imposed on both the owners, PFA sources said.

The teams also imposed fine on owners of two milk shops for selling adulterated milk. The director general of PFA said that no one would be allowed to put people’s lives at risk, adding that strict action would be taken against adulterators.