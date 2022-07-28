Dissolve assemblies if you want polls, Rana Sanaullah tells Imran Khan

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday while calling out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the former prime minister should dissolve assemblies of both the provinces if he wants an election to be held.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the PTI lawyers postponed the foreign funding case over 50 times, while 8 years have passed and now the verdict is reserved.

The minister demanded the ECP announce the foreign funding case verdict, adding that four employees of the PTI received the money in their accounts.

Launching a tirade against Imran Khan, the minister said that the PTI obtained nearly 150 million votes while the allied parties secured 250 million votes and asked if the majority would be thrown out.