Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser meets with PM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser meets with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Ayub Afridi was also present on this occasion.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.

Asad Qaiser and Ayub Afridi congratulated Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on assuming the post of Chief Minister.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said people of Punjab are standing with Imran Khan.

Re-government of Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab is a victory of Imran Khan’s narrative.

Imran Khan’s narrative is based on love of country and supremacy of institutions.

Tehreek-e-Insaf government will once again deliver to the people in Punjab.

Health card, Ehsaas program and other public projects will be moved forward rapidly.