Gold price up by Rs2500 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2500 per tola and was sold at Rs.152,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.149,500, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2143 and was sold at Rs.130,315 against its sale at Rs.128,172, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.119,456 against its sale at Rs. 117,491, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1600 and Rs.1371.74 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was sold at $1721 against its sale at $1718, the association reported.

