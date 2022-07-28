Good news for travellers

There is good news for the travellers who want to travel by train as fares have been reduced. According to a report, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday announced that railway fares would be reduced by 30% on all three days of Eid ul Adha (July 10 to July 12).

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, flanked by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, the railway’s minister said that fares for all classes of all trains will be reduced by 30%.

Rafique, while commenting on the political developments in the country, said: “We have been carrying the whole burden of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sins although we know we have very less time [to resolve the issues].” I would like to thank the ministers for reducing fares to reduce tension for the public.

QAMBER AZEEM,

Balochistan.