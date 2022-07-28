Health sector top priority of govt: Ali Jan

Lahore – Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Ali Jan Khan has said that the Health Sector is at the top of the government’s priorities, we are all trying to make the treatment facilities ideal in the province so that the people can get world-class medical assistance easily available at their door steps. He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Secretary Health was briefed about the medical facilities being provided to patients in Emergency, Outdoor, Radiology, Physiotherapy, Telemedicine and other fields of these Institutions. On this occasion, Principal PGMI Prof. Alfreed Zafar, Post Graduate Medical Institute, Amiruddin Medical College LGH, while Executive Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood appraised the Secretary Health about the performance of the Institute of Neurosciences. They both briefed regarding performance of their hospital. Professors of various departments, MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam and administrative doctors were also present. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan while appreciating the provision of best treatment to the patients in the Lahore General Hospital evening outdoor shift said that the evening outdoor shift is a blessing for those who cannot come to the hospital for their medical examination in the morning hours. Prof. Alfreed Zafar told the Health Secretary that medical facilities were provided to 22 lacs patients during the last financial year, while during the corona virus, lacs of free tests were done and doctors, nurses and paramedics remained on the front foot without caring for their own lives. Secretary Ali Jan Khan called the Neuro Institute Emergency as a role model for other hospitals and said that thanks to the best arrangements of “PINS” Emergency, this department is extremely vital for saving the lives and recovery of brain tumor, brain diseases and head injury patients. Secretary Health assured the heads of both institutions that the problems faced by PGMI, LGH, AMC will be solved on priority basis.