Imran Khan agrees to sign Charter of Economy to be prepared by RCCI

Rawalpindi-Former prime minister and Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has agreed to sign the Charter of Economy (COE). He expressed this consent in a meeting with the delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at his residence in Bani Gala on Wednesday. The delegation was headed by President Nadeem Rauf and group leader and former president Sohail Altaf.

Senior Vice President Asim Malik, former presidents Najam Rehan, Jalil Malik, Dr. Shimail Dawood, Raja Aamir Iqbal and Malik Shahid Saleem were also included in the delegation.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that it is breaking news for the business community and people of Pakistan that former prime minister Imran Khan has agreed to sign the Charter of Economy to be prepared by RCCI in the interest of the country. No doubt it is a great achievement, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already announced the Charter of Economy and added that the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi played an important role in this meeting. He termed that Imran Khan’s consent to the COE is an important development and it will give a positive message for the economy and business community. The rupee will stabilise and investor confidence will be restored, he added. President Nadeem Rauf said that we strongly hope that other politicians and political parties will also sign the Charter of Economy prepared by RCCI as well as fully support the Rawalpindi Chamber in this campaign.