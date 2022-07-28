News Desk

Imran Khan directs Punjab govt to restore PTI’s welfare projects

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the newly elected Punjab government to restore PTI prominent programs including Ehsaas, health cards, and other welfare projects.

The PTI chairman held a virtual meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi through video link and discussed political and administrative issues, welfare and development projects in Punjab were also discussed.

During the meeting, Imran Khan instructed to start the Ehsaas, Sehat Insaaf card, and other welfare projects in Punjab immediately.

“The previous government ignored our welfare programs but the time has come to speed up these initiatives without delay so that the people can get relief,” Imran said.

On this Punjab CM assured that the aforementioned programs will be started immediately and all possible steps will be taken to provide relief to the masses.

