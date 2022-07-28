Imran Khan visits Lahore today to finalise Punjab govt formation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Thursday (today) where he will meet Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial leadership of the party to finalise matters concerning formation of the government in Punjab.

It is to be noted here that Imran Khan had announced to pay a weekly visit to Lahore after getting the government in Punjab.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar deplored re-arrest of Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

“These so-called democrats are the worst tyrants possible,” he lambasted the government, adding that the system of injustice perpetrated by them was collapsing.

“It’s only a matter of time before the power of the people brings this system to its end,” he stated.

Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rashid also said in a tweet that the political garbage of Punjab would be thrown into the sewer.

سپریم کورٹ کی خودمختاری کو آئینی تحفظ حاصل ہے،اسکے اختیارات کو بڑھایا جا سکتا ہے گھٹایا نہیں جا سکتا۔ سپریم کورٹ کو قاتل عدلیہ کہا گیا۔ سپریم کورٹ کو جیب کی گھڑی ہاتھ کی چھڑی نہیں بنایا جاسکتا اور نہ ہی گورنر راج لگایا جا سکتا ہے۔ ڈالر 250 کا اور 7 ارب ڈالر کے ذخائر کم ہو گئے ہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 28, 2022

“The NAB amendments will also end; the overseas Pakistanis will also get the right to vote; the martyrs of Model Town will get justice; their [government’s] game will be over before they sell the assets of the country,” he stated.

“There will be no favourite legislation, nor will Nawaz Sharif come. Elections will be held in October or November,” he claimed.

“The independence of the Supreme Court is constitutionally protected; its discretion can be increased not decreased,” he declared.

“The Supreme Court was called a killer judiciary,” he deplored and added that the Supreme Court could not be made a wrist watch or a hand stick nor could governor’s rule be imposed.

“The dollar has reached Rs250; the foreign exchange reserves have experienced a $7 billion decrease,” he said.