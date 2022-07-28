Inayatullah Lak appointed Secretary Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly, Inayatullah Lak has taken over the charge of Secretary Punjab Assembly. After the transfer and posting of Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, the post of Secretary Assembly was lying vacant. Inayatullah Lakh has worked as Acting Secretary of Punjab Assembly several times. Previously, Lak has also been the Director General of Law and Parliamentary Affairs of the Punjab Assembly. He has extensive experience in handling the administrative and legislative affairs of the Assembly and is recognized as a hardworking and dutiful officer.