Staff Reporter

Injured DC dies in Dubai hospital

KARACHI – Deputy Commissioner-South Abdul Sattar Isani, who had suffered critical burn wounds a couple of days ago, died during treatment at a Dubai hospital, officials said. Mr Isani and senior officer of the Sindh Revenue Board Maqsood Jehangir had mysteriously suffered burn in a house in Clifton and were taken to a private hospital for treatment. Spokesperson for the Sindh chief minister Rasheed Channa said that both the officers were shifted to the UAE on the directives of CM Murad Ali Shah for treatment.

