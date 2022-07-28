News Desk

Investiture ceremony takes please at Air Headquarters

Non Operational Military awards were conferred upon Officers and Junior Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Air Force in recognition of their distinguished services during an Investiture Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad today. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

During the ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq along with 40 PAF officers were conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) whereas, 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were also awarded to PAF Officers. 25 Junior Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Air Force were also conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I. The decorations were awarded in recognition of acts of extra ordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions towards service. A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.

