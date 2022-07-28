APP

IRSA releases 84,764 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD – Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 84,764 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 94,618 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,141.45 feet, which was 91.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet, whereas, the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 44,064 and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174,112, 254,125 and 258,625 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 65,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 94,618 released from the Chenab River at Marala.

