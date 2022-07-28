JCP rejects CJ nominees for Supreme Court elevation

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s five nominated judges for their appointment to the Supreme Court.

Sources privy to the matter said that CJP Umar Ata Bandial presided over the judicial commission’s session, where a total of five judges, two from the Sindh High Court and three from the Lahore High Court (LHC), were considered.

There was a difference of opinion among the members of the Judicial Commission on the 5 judges nominated by the Chief Justice for the Supreme Court, after which voting was conducted among the members of the Judicial Commission, sources added.

The chief justice, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah voted in favour of the nominees, while Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani voted in favour of three judges from LHC and voted against the SHC nominees, sources said.

However, their votes were less as Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Tariq Masood, Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar voted against all the five nominees, sources added.
Upon receiving five votes against the nominees, the chief justice ended the session without reaching a decision.

