JCP to make decision about judges’ elevation to SC today

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will meet today to deliberate over the appointment of five new judges in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will preside over the JCP meeting which will discuss the elevation of judges to the SC from different high courts.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf will attend the meeting via video link while Justice Faez Isa will also attend the proceedings via video link.

Four offices of Supreme Court judges fell vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam, former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will reach superannuation next August.

Last month, Judicial Commission of Pakistan failed to reach consensus on the appointment of seven judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC), said sources.

The meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has ended.