Staff Reporter

Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

SUKKUR – Javed Jiskani Baloch, has assumed the charge of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region on Wednesday. After taking over the charge, Jiskani held meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices. He told the police officials that no high handedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the region He said the citizens could inform the Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.

 

