Karachi police launch probe into mysterious dead of ex-SHO

Karachi police launched a probe into the mysterious death of former station house officer (SHO) as his body was recovered from Docks area of Keamari district.

Police said that the body of former SHO Docks police station, sub-inspector (SI) Misri Khan, was recovered from Docks area. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

According to the initial report, no torture mark was found on the body. Police said that post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Police added that the slain cop was accompanied by his friend before his death. His friend was arrested by a police team and started the investigation.