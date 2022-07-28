News Desk

Karachi police launch probe into mysterious dead of ex-SHO

Karachi police launched a probe into the mysterious death of former station house officer (SHO) as his body was recovered from Docks area of Keamari district.

Police said that the body of former SHO Docks police station, sub-inspector (SI) Misri Khan, was recovered from Docks area. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

According to the initial report, no torture mark was found on the body. Police said that post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Police added that the slain cop was accompanied by his friend before his death. His friend was arrested by a police team and started the investigation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

President Dr. Arif Alvi’s message on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day

National

JCP to make decision about judges’ elevation to SC today

Karachi

Update on Karachi weather: Latest forecast

Karachi

ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Islamabad

Met Office predicts more rain in various parts of country

National

One more case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 761 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in single day

Headlines

Embattled Shehbaz says he will put up a fight

National

Fair polls only solution to end crisis: Imran

National

IMF loan tranche in first half of Aug, hopes Miftah

1 of 8,752

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More