Agencies

Malaysia reports 4,759 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,759 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,659,710, according to the Health Ministry.
There are three new imported cases, with 4,756 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.
Nine new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,932.
The ministry reported 4,806 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,577,518.
There are 46,260 active cases, with 52 being held in intensive care and 28 of those in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 16,656 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.9 percent have received the second booster.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Abdullah Shafique climbs remarkably in ICC Rankings

Newspaper

Omar Khalid creates history by making cut at US Amateur

Newspaper

Punjab Premier Table Tennis League begins today

Newspaper

Inam, Bismah to be Pakistan’s flag-bearers at CWG opening ceremony

International

Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

International

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s ex-leader Rajapaksa

International

Russia again cuts gas supplies to Europe

International

Powerful earthquake hits northern Philippines

Karachi

Saeed Ghani snubs PTI lawmakers over Haleem’s arrest

Karachi

Encroachments in Karachi started in 1980s, says CM Murad

1 of 4,435

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More