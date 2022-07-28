News Desk

Nawaz holds meetings with party leaders in London

Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif spent a busy day in London where he held a meeting with former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Mian Nawaz Sharif also talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on telephone, and he also held telephonic conversations with various party leaders in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif discussed with Shehbaz Sharif about the future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Both also held a discussion on telephone about the candidate for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The names of Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani were considered for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The PML-N is likely to support the candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Punjab Assembly speaker.

The PML-N has also conveyed a message to its MPAs to stay in Lahore.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHC approves plea against arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh for hearing

Islamabad

slim likelihood of a handshake between Bilawal and Jaishankar

Islamabad

Power tariff for DISCOs, K-Electric to go up by at most Rs11.39 per unit

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

National

Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to PM against tax on diplomats

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5,900 megawatts

National

CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder incidence near D.G. Khan

Islamabad

Anti-judiciary statements: ‘PDM leaders could face contempt proceedings’

National

Supreme Court’s autonomy has constitutional protection: Sheikh Rashid

Karachi

Karachi police launch probe into mysterious dead of ex-SHO

1 of 8,684

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More