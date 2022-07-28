Nawaz holds meetings with party leaders in London

Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif spent a busy day in London where he held a meeting with former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Mian Nawaz Sharif also talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on telephone, and he also held telephonic conversations with various party leaders in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif discussed with Shehbaz Sharif about the future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Both also held a discussion on telephone about the candidate for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The names of Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani were considered for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The PML-N is likely to support the candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Punjab Assembly speaker.

The PML-N has also conveyed a message to its MPAs to stay in Lahore.