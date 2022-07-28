One more case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

One more wild polio case has been confirmed from North Waziristan, taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 14 this year.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, another child has been paralyzed by wild polio in North Waziristan. He said that out of 14 cases, 13 children belong to North Waziristan.

He said that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D I Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild polio virus transmission.

He said that the Pakistan Polio Programme has had repeated immunization campaigns in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis and continues to strive to ensure that the virus does not spread.

“Even though these cases are happening in the same part of the country, parents and caregivers around Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine,” he added.