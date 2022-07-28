Pak clerics fail to mollify TTP in Kabul meetings

ISLAMABAD – The three-day talks between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and a delegation of top Pakistani religious scholars led by Maulana Taqi Usmani ended in Kabul without making any progress.

In a press statement after talks, TTP accorded high respect to Pakistan delegation, however, levelled serious allegations against Pakistan and termed them (allegations) main reasons for failure of talks. The Pakistani delegation was led by Mufti Taqi Usmani and it held several rounds of talks with TTP in the presence of Afghan Taliban officials. TTP, in its statement said, they (TTP) are not against Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. The statement said, TTP is not under any anti-Pakistan elements and is purely a religious militant organisation, fighting for upholding its ideology which it described, is in accordance with Islamic requirements.