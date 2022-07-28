Pakistan make solid start to 508-run chase as bad light curtails day-four

LAHORE – Pakistan made an impressive start to their 508-run chase on day-four of the second ICC World Test Championship match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. But bad light followed by rain curtailed the day as play was called-off with 26 overs left undelivered.

According to information made available here on Wednesday, after a promising start, the visitors lost the hero of the first Test Abdullah Shafique for 16 after a 42-run opening stand. Imam-ul-Haq finished the day at an unbeaten 46 off 80 balls with the help of four boundaries. Imam and captain Babar Azam have so far added 47 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Babar was not out on 26 off 38 balls that included two fours and one six. On the fifth and final day, Pakistan need another 419 runs to register a world record chase. If the visitors bat out the remaining overs, the match will end in a draw earning Pakistan a 1-0 series victory.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s hundred helped Sri Lanka set a huge target on day four of the second Test in Galle. It was the partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva late on day three that bailed Sri Lanka out of trouble from 117/5. On day four, the pair continued to pile on the runs as they dealt with everything Pakistan had to throw at them. Both the batters were resolute in their defence in their opening exchanges, opting to rotate strike regularly instead of searching for boundaries.

Skipper Karunaratne joined Sri Lanka’s elite 6000-run club early in the day, becoming the sixth batter from the nation to do so. Once they got their eye in, the boundaries started to flow regularly. Dhananjaya brought up the 100-run stand for the sixth wicket with a four through mid-wicket. The very next over, Karunratne got to his 31st Test fifty. His fellow batting partner wasn’t to be left behind as he too got to the milestone a few overs later.

It needed something special to break the resolute stand and Abdullah Shafique pulled off a stunning catch at short leg to end the skipper’s resistance. Dunith Wellalage departed for 18 but a flurry of boundaries from the bat of Dhananjaya meant Sri Lanka managed to add 121 runs to their overnight score before lunch. At the break, Sri Lanka had a lead of 444 runs but given the memorable chase of 342 Pakistan pulled off in the first Test, the hosts decided to continue batting in the afternoon session.

Dhananjaya de Silva got to his 9th Test century in style with a boundary. At the other end, Ramesh Mendis landed a few heavy blows – including three consecutive fours against Hasan Ali – to take the lead past 500. A direct hit from Yasir Shah ended the centurion’s innings as Sri Lanka finally called for a declaration, setting Pakistan a target of 508.

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 89 for 1 (Imam 46*, Babar 26*, Jayasuriya 1-46) and 231 trail SRI LANKA 378 and 360 for 8 by 419 runs.