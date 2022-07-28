News Desk

Pakistan reports 761 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in single day

Pakistan has reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,552,632. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,482 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 761 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 20,843 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 761 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.65 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Embattled Shehbaz says he will put up a fight

National

Fair polls only solution to end crisis: Imran

National

IMF loan tranche in first half of Aug, hopes Miftah

National

Cabinet withdraws curative review against Justice Faez Isa

National

Sana threatens to impose governor’s rule in Punjab

National

Bar councils seek review of rules for judiciary

National

Death toll from flash floods in Balochistan swells to 105

National

‘Resign and start preparing for fresh elections’

National

Hina calls for enhanced economic cooperation amongst D-8 countries

National

Yasin Malik’s health deteriorates in Tihar Jail, shifted to hospital

1 of 8,803

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More