PM vows swift completion of stalled CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his government’s firm commitment towards early completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and said this flagship program is playing an important role in the development of Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Talking to a Chinese delegation led by President of Shanghai Electric Liu Ping, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all necessary steps are also being taken for the protection of workers and engineers of the Chinese companies.

The PM said the government is taking serious steps to promote cooperation with the Chinese companies to attract investment.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese leadership for extending support to Pakistan in every difficult hour, Shehbaz Sharif said the Chinese cooperation and investment have helped improve infrastructure and public transport system besides addressing the electricity crisis to a great extent.

He said the development projects being executed with the Chinese cooperation will not be allowed to face any further delays.

He lauded the Chinese companies for ensuring completion of projects on a fast track basis.

Regretting the delay in Thar Coal Power Project, he said its completion will help generate 1320 megawatts of electricity from the local coal. The meeting was informed that work has been accelerated on the Thar Power Project by the present government and this will be completed in the first quarter of next year. The project will provide seven thousand jobs to the local population.

The meeting was further informed that Shanghai Electric is showing special interest for investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.