Our Staff Reporter

PM vows swift completion of stalled CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his government’s firm commitment towards early completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and said this flagship program is playing an important role in the development of Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Talking to a Chinese delegation led by President of Shanghai Electric Liu Ping, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all necessary steps are also being taken for the protection of workers and engineers of the Chinese companies.

The PM said the government is taking serious steps to promote cooperation with the Chinese companies to attract investment.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese leadership for extending support to Pakistan in every difficult hour, Shehbaz Sharif said the Chinese cooperation and investment have helped improve infrastructure and public transport system besides addressing the electricity crisis to a great extent.

He said the development projects being executed with the Chinese cooperation will not be allowed to face any further delays.

He lauded the Chinese companies for ensuring completion of projects on a fast track basis.

Regretting the delay in Thar Coal Power Project, he said its completion will help generate 1320 megawatts of electricity from the local coal. The meeting was informed that work has been accelerated on the Thar Power Project by the present government and this will be completed in the first quarter of next year. The project will provide seven thousand jobs to the local population.

The meeting was further informed that Shanghai Electric is showing special interest for investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 761 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in single day

Business

Tractors production up by 16pc in FY2021-22

Entertainment

Shakira refuses to accept settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Entertainment

Google-parent Alphabet’s profit slips as growth slows

Entertainment

Eye-popping: Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Entertainment

Two-day exhibition on GB’s gemstone, mineral sector opens

Business

US concerned as import ban on luxury items affecting businesses

Business

SECP chairman reaffirms commitment to expand penetration of VPS

Business

Wapda projects 20pc increase in revenue requirement for FY2022-23

Business

IT services export fetches $2.3b in 11 months

1 of 9,592

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More