PML-N advocates upholding law, constitution: Tarar

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the PML-N always advocated the supremacy and upholding of the law and the constitution however it wanted equal standards of justice for everyone as nobody was above the law.

Talking to the media here, he said that the PML-N had always respected the courts and accepted their decisions as the party had led a movement for the restoration of the judiciary and would continue its struggle for the easy provision of justice to all.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies had been making attempts to create constitutional crisis and unrest in the country as law and the constitution was violated on many occasions by the PTI, he said. He said the PML-N resolved all major challenges including energy crisis after taking the government in 2013 and left a strong economy in 2018.

He commented that the vote bank of the PML-N has increased many folds as it had been witnessed in the recently held by-elections in which the party took four seats which were previously won by the PTI.

To a question, he said the PML-N government did not believe in politics of victimization as no case was initiated against political opponents.

To another query, he said that the PML-N was committed to its narrative which was all about rule of the law and the constitution, raising the living standard of the common man and development in the country.