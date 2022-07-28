News Desk

Poland envoy to Pakistan calls on COAS at GHQ

His Excellency Mr Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both countries came under discussion. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Poland and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in defence & security fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

