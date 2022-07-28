Police arrest 6 suspects during search operation

ISLAMABAD -Police have carried out a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station in order to flush out the anti-social elements and criminals, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the Khanna area by local police, CTD and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the search operation 90 houses, 70 suspects, 12 motorbikes and eight vehicles were checked. Six suspects were shifted to the police station for verification; moreover, arm ammunition was recovered. IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested 11 accused involved in various crimes from different areas of city and recovered stolen valuables, drugs and weapons from their possession, he said.

According to him, ICT Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities. During the crackdown, Golra police team apprehended a bootlegger namely Abdul Shakoor and recovered nine litreliquor from his possession. Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested drug peddler namely Mangal Khan and recovered 1,740 gram hashish from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Jamshed and Rasib Baloch and recovered 1,680 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Shehzad Town police team arrested four accused namely Shoaib, Sajid, Muhammad Yousaf and Muzafar Zia and recovered four 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested an accused namely Maqsood Hussain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Sabzi Mandi police team arrested to accused namely Muhammad Azad and Tufail for possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Noon Police arrested an accused Khair Ullah and recovered stolen valuable from him.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.