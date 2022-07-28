Possible flood: Comittee formed to monitor all embankments of Indus, Manchar, LBOD

KARACHI – As water level in Indus river is increasing fast and flood is feared due to going monsoon rains, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday presided over a high level meeting with the relevant officers of the irrigation department to review the overall situation of the Indus river’s embankments and arrangements made to cope with the possible flood-like situation arising after heavy monsoon rains in the Sindh province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary for Irrigation Department Jamaluddin Maghan, Additional Secretary Muhammad Ayub Soomro, Advisor Water Distribution Cell Junaid Hashim Talpur and Director Regulation Shahbaz Akhtar. The concerned officers of the irrigation department gave him a detailed briefing on the overall water situation and protected banks of Indus river in the province.

Shoro formed a committee comprising three members, headed by Advisor Water Distribution Cell Junaid Hashim Talpur, for monitoring and visiting all protective embankments of Indus river’s including SP Bund (embankment), Manchhar Bunds and LBOD Bunds.

Shoro directed the committee that they should visit all the embankments of the Indus river and to review the overall situation arisen after the recent heavy spell of monsoon rains and the report of the same would also be submitted in the concerned office on daily basis.