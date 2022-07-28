News Desk

Power tariff for DISCOs, K-Electric to go up by at most Rs11.39 per unit

The power tariff for Karachi is likely to be raised by Rs11.38 per unit while a Rs9.90 per unit hike is also proposed for public-owned DISCOs as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would decide on it today.

According to details, the NEPRA will hold hearing to decide on the hike in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the month of June 2022.

The CPPA shared that the electricity was produced from furnace oil in June with Rs10.48 per unit and the overall power generation stands at Rs36.20.

The K-Electric while justifying the hike said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules. The power utility further blamed hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022.

“The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June,” a spokesman for the K-Electric said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)  raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

The demand came during the NEPRA hearing for fuel adjustment charges for May.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHC approves plea against arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh for hearing

Islamabad

slim likelihood of a handshake between Bilawal and Jaishankar

National

Nawaz holds meetings with party leaders in London

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

National

Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to PM against tax on diplomats

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5,900 megawatts

National

CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder incidence near D.G. Khan

Islamabad

Anti-judiciary statements: ‘PDM leaders could face contempt proceedings’

National

Supreme Court’s autonomy has constitutional protection: Sheikh Rashid

Karachi

Karachi police launch probe into mysterious dead of ex-SHO

1 of 8,739

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More