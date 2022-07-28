Powerful earthquake hits northern Philippines

MANILA -A 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed at least four people in the northern Philippines Wednesday, toppling buildings, and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away in the capital Manila. The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the US Geological Survey said. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones. This one left more than a hundred people injured across the hilly region, triggered dozens of landslides, damaged buildings, and knocked out power. “We felt really strong shaking. We started shouting and rushed outside,” said university student Mira Zapata in San Juan municipality of Abra, which took the full force of the quake. “Our house is ok but houses down the hill were damaged.” As buildings shook and walls cracked in the municipality of Dolores in Abra, people ran outside, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP. “The quake was very strong,” Sergio said, adding that windows of the local market were broken. “Vegetables and fruits sold in the market were also disarranged after tables were toppled.” In Bangued, the provincial capital of Abra, a 23-year-old woman was killed after a wall fell on her, police said. At least 62 people were injured in the province. A video posted on Facebook and verified by AFP showed cracks in the asphalt road and ground in Bangued. “Some of the buildings here show cracks,” police chief Major Nazareno Emia added. “Power was cut off and internet as well.” Two construction workers in the nearby landlocked province of Benguet died in separate incidents, police said. Another person was killed when he fell off a building site in the mountains of Kalinga province, where eight people were also injured, police said. In Vigan City, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the province of Ilocos Sur, centuries-old structures built during the Spanish colonial period were damaged, police said. The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.