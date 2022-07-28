President Dr. Arif Alvi’s message on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day

Dr. Arif Alvi said Hepatitis is a global public health threat and causes morbidity and mortality.

He said on World Hepatitis Day we need to create awareness about early diagnosis and treatment to save precious lives.

Every 30 seconds, one person dies of a hepatitis-related disease.

According to estimates, one in every 13 adult Pakistanis is hepatitis C positive.

More than 9.7 million people are living with hepatitis C, the President said

About 27,000 people die each year from complications of hepatitis. Hepatitis C is a silent killer.

Once infected with hepatitis C, people carry the virus in their bodies.

86% of people in Pakistan are unaware of the risk of hepatitis being transmitted to their families.

If proper measures are not taken, the number of affected people will increase from 9 million to 15 million.

If neglected, hepatitis deaths will increase from 27,000 to 31,000 by 2030.

There is an urgent need for testing for early diagnosis of hepatitis,.

People who are infected need to be treated soon.

Pakistan is producing Hepatitis drugs at very cheap price.

Eradication of Hepatitis C is not only possible for Pakistan but also feasible.

Investing in treatment and prevention can significantly reduce deaths due to hepatitis in Pakistan.

To prevent hepatitis, there is a need to ensure safe blood transfusion.

We have to stop reuse of syringes, adopt infection control methods.

I urge all stakeholders to create awareness about early diagnosis of hepatitis.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Karachi police launch probe into mysterious dead of ex-SHO

National

JCP to make decision about judges’ elevation to SC today

Karachi

Update on Karachi weather: Latest forecast

Karachi

ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Islamabad

Met Office predicts more rain in various parts of country

National

One more case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 761 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in single day

Headlines

Embattled Shehbaz says he will put up a fight

National

Fair polls only solution to end crisis: Imran

National

IMF loan tranche in first half of Aug, hopes Miftah

1 of 8,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More