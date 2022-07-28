President Dr. Arif Alvi’s message on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day

President Dr. Arif Alvi’s message on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day

Dr. Arif Alvi said Hepatitis is a global public health threat and causes morbidity and mortality.

He said on World Hepatitis Day we need to create awareness about early diagnosis and treatment to save precious lives.

Every 30 seconds, one person dies of a hepatitis-related disease.

According to estimates, one in every 13 adult Pakistanis is hepatitis C positive.

More than 9.7 million people are living with hepatitis C, the President said

About 27,000 people die each year from complications of hepatitis. Hepatitis C is a silent killer.

Once infected with hepatitis C, people carry the virus in their bodies.

86% of people in Pakistan are unaware of the risk of hepatitis being transmitted to their families.

If proper measures are not taken, the number of affected people will increase from 9 million to 15 million.

If neglected, hepatitis deaths will increase from 27,000 to 31,000 by 2030.

There is an urgent need for testing for early diagnosis of hepatitis,.

People who are infected need to be treated soon.

Pakistan is producing Hepatitis drugs at very cheap price.

Eradication of Hepatitis C is not only possible for Pakistan but also feasible.

Investing in treatment and prevention can significantly reduce deaths due to hepatitis in Pakistan.

To prevent hepatitis, there is a need to ensure safe blood transfusion.

We have to stop reuse of syringes, adopt infection control methods.

I urge all stakeholders to create awareness about early diagnosis of hepatitis.