PTI nominates Sibtain Khan for PA Speaker slot

ISLAMABAD – A day after coming back into power in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday nominated its Member Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan for the slot of speaker of the provincial assembly.

Earlier, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Ealhi took oath of the office of Punjab chief minister after the Supreme Court in its short order declared him winner in the election held on July 22. The decision to nominate Sibtain Khan for the position of speaker Punjab Assembly was taken at the political committee meeting of the PTI headed by party Chairman Imran Khan. The meeting that was attended by senior PTI leaders discussed the country’s political situation and future course of action. Sibtain Khan is member of provincial assembly (MPA) from PP-88 (Mianwali-IV) — the home town of former prime minister Imran Khan. Briefing reporters after the meeting, PTI Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan had directed immediate restoration of the health card scheme, poverty-alleviation Ehsaas Programme, shelter programme and other public welfare projects in Punjab. He said that Khan would visit Lahore today (Thursday) and he would take important decisions pertaining to the newly-formed government of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) in Punjab.

He said that chairman PTI was very much concerned about the rank and file; hence he directed the provincial government to immediately restore public welfare projects to ease their woes. Farrukh stated that the “imported government” destroyed all state institutions and put the health card scheme in Punjab on backburner, which would be restored forthwith. He said that SC gave a historic decision to respect public mandate in Punjab, adding that the coalition government faced political defeat. He went on to say that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) as the party was facing constant humiliation and disgrace due to poor advices given to it by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari.