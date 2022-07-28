Staff Reporter

PTI targets to get CEC removed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that sending the coalition government home after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Punjab chief minister election case, was no more an ‘uphill task’ now. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said it was not that the PTI was dying to come to power and added, “Our focus is now getting the chief election commissioner replaced.” He said it was not only the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which had issues with the SC bench whose decision had paved the way for the installation of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Punjab chief minister.

“Even, we in the PTI, had reservations over the decision given by the same bench since that had led to the ouster of our government,” he maintained.

