Punjab officers reshuffled in first phase

LAHORE – With the swearing in of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi, the process to reshuffle senior officers posted on key posts has begun to put in place a new team of bureaucrats.

According to the official notifications, CCPO, Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been relieved of his duty from the province and has been asked to report to intelligence bureau (IB). DG , Anti-corruption establishment Punjab, Abdul Jabbar has been removed from the post with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, DPO Jhang, Sardar Ghais Gul Khan has been directed to report to the establishment division, Government of Pakistan after removal from the Punjab province. Also, Anwar Saeed Tahir, who was awaiting posting has been appointed as DPO Mandi Bahauddin vice Sajid Hussain Khokhar who has been transferred to Central Police office Lahore. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab. The notification of his appointment states that the post of Principal Secretary shall remain upgraded to BS-22 as personal to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and as long as it is held by him. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Nabeel Ahmad Awan has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Governor, Punjab, against a post which was vacated after relieving Omar Saeed Chaudhry from the post of special secretary (Admin), Governor’s secretariat.

The second phase of reshuffle in bureaucracy is likely to start from Thursday (today).