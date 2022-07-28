Staff Reporter

Punjab Premier Table Tennis League begins today

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab will organise Punjab Premier Table Tennis League at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Gymnasium Hall on July 28 (today) and 29 (tomorrow). DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi will inaugurate the league on July 28 while Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz will distribute prizes at the concluding ceremony on July 29. Top 12 players of Pakistan will participate in the league being organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. The qualifying rounds of the Punjab Premier Table Tennis League were held at the Gymnasium Hall under the supervision of international coach Yasir Bhatti.

