Resources being utilised to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of Jhal Magsi: DC

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr Sharjeel Noor on Wednesday said that all possible resources were being utilised to provide food items to the people of Jhal Magsi district in the flood situation. He said that Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili gave orders to start delivery of ration by helicopter on emergency basis saying that the ration was provided by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was delivered to Tehsil Jhal Magsi through helicopter, which was distributed among the flood victims today. Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor said that in the light of the special instructions of Commissioner Naseerabad Division Fateh Khan Khajak, the district administration was taking measures on an emergency basis for the complete restoration of the roads so that traffic could be restored. Because of this, the supply of tents and rations is stalled, as soon as the roads are restored, the supply of foodstuffs, medicines and tents will be started.

“All possible measures will be taken in the interests of the people, we will never leave the people alone in difficult time”, he said.