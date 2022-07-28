Rs56m scholarships provided to 695 GCWUF students

FAISALABAD – The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) distributed scholarship cheques worth Rs56 million among 695 selected students of various disciplines.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held by the Students Financial Aid Office under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Project.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq (TI), Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUF was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The VC appreciated the HEC and Government of Pakistan for paying 100 percent tuition fee as an incentive to deserving students, who otherwise leave their studies due to lack of financial assistance. She said that the scholarship project is benefiting 1,032 students of the university with Rs158 million in total.

Principals bound to make colleges

“No Smoking” zones

The principals of all public and private sector colleges have been directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf to make their institutions “No Smoking” zones.

The district administration was already working to declare Faisalabad ‘Tobacco-free city’ and creating awareness among people in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Abud Hussain said that the role of Directorate of Colleges was imperative to save the young generation from the menace of smoking.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Colleges Chaudhry Imdadullah directed the colleges’ administration to display boards about “No Smoking” at prominent places on college premises.

District Coordinator Sadiq-ul-Hassan said that 160,000 people die of smoking related diseases every year in Pakistan and it is our collective responsibility to curb the menace.