APP

Rupee loses another Rs3.09 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 3.09 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 236.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 232.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 236 and Rs 240 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 1.26 and closed at Rs 239.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 238.06. The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.72, whereas an increase of Rs 3.61 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 284.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 280.58. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 85 paisas each to close at Rs 64.25 and Rs 62.83 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Tractors production up by 16pc in FY2021-22

Entertainment

Shakira refuses to accept settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Entertainment

Google-parent Alphabet’s profit slips as growth slows

Entertainment

Eye-popping: Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Entertainment

Two-day exhibition on GB’s gemstone, mineral sector opens

Business

US concerned as import ban on luxury items affecting businesses

Business

SECP chairman reaffirms commitment to expand penetration of VPS

Business

Wapda projects 20pc increase in revenue requirement for FY2022-23

Business

IT services export fetches $2.3b in 11 months

Business

Shares index gains 78 points

1 of 3,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More