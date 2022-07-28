Rupee loses another Rs3.09 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 3.09 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 236.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 232.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 236 and Rs 240 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 1.26 and closed at Rs 239.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 238.06. The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.72, whereas an increase of Rs 3.61 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 284.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 280.58. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 85 paisas each to close at Rs 64.25 and Rs 62.83 respectively.