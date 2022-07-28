Shares index gains 78 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 78.59 points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 39,972.64 points against 39,894.05 points on the last working day. A total of 121,575,890 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 131,861,157 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.149 billion against Rs.4.205 billion on last trading day. As many as 330 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 10,211,033 shares and price per share of Rs.28.83, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 9,264,500 and price per share of Rs.1.18 and TPL Properties with volume of 9,016,015 and price per share of Rs.17.27.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.57 per share, closing at Rs726.90 whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Mazie, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.110.00 to Rs.11,100.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.141.58 per share closing at Rs.2,088.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share price of which declined by Rs.108.13 to close at Rs.5,890.00.