SHC approves plea against arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh for hearing

The Sindh High Court on Thursday approved a petition for immediate hearing against arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh, the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly and a PTI leader.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro will hear the petition.

PTI leader’s lawyer Malik Altaf Javed said that the court had restrained the the anti-corruption police from arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh, “arrest has been contempt of the court,” the lawyer argued.

“The Sindh High Court had restrained the police from arresting the PTI leader in both ongoing inquiries,” according to the petition. “The case has been registered after his arrest”.

Anti-corruption circle officer Zeeshan Haider and others have been made respondents in the petition.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to Karachi by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team and lodged a land case against him. He was shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi by the ACE team on Wednesday. The ACE registered the Malir land case against him.

A large number of PTI workers and lawmakers including MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan reached the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro yesterday, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premises.