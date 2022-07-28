Shopkeeper looted on gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH – Armed robbers looted thousands of rupees in cash and snatched a motorbike from a shopkeeper in limits of Daira Din Panah police station.

Police source said that two robbers committed robbery on gunpoint at shop located at Shan Chowk on Adda Jhangira on Wednesday’s morning. Robbers fled the scene before police reached out the area. It had started collecting evidences and recording statements about the incident to launch formal inquiry.

Body of unknown person recovered

The body of an unidentified person was recovered near police pump, DG Khan Road on Wednesday. According to Rescue officials, rescue control room had received a call about presence of a body of an unknown man in a plot behind police pump, DG Khan Road. The age of the deceased was about 40-years-old; however, the cause of death could not be ascertained yet. The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.