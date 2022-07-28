Agencies

SIH role recognised as employment generator

ISLAMABAD -The role of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad as a contributor to the social and economic wellbeing of the communities has been recognised by a nomination as the highest employment generator by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).
Dr Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, presented the award to Taimoor Shah (Chief Operating Officer, SIH) at the ICCI 5th Business Excellence Awards Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar, Islamabad on July 21st, 2022. As part of the evaluation, the ICCI award committee has rigorous criteria for reviewing and collecting data from credible sources, ie, Ministry of Labour & Manpower, Government of Pakistan, to assess the outlook and impact of an organisation as a leading employment generator.
The contribution as the largest employment generator is also coupled with providing equal employment opportunities and representation to all segments of the society on the basis of merit and transparency. Shifa International Hospital also believes in empowering women by enabling them to pursue successful careers in the healthcare industry in a safe and conducive environment. At Shifa, women make up at least 35% of its workforce.
Taimoor Shah (COO SIH) thanked Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for the award nomination and reiterated that Shifa will keep on working with ICCI and all relevant stakeholders on social and health initiatives.

 

