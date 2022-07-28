Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s ex-leader Rajapaksa

SINGAPORE – Singapore has extended a short-stay visa for Sri Lanka’s deposed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, local media in the city-state reported on Wednesday. Rajapaksa fled his country on July 13, after his official residence was stormed by thousands of protesters who had demonstrated for months against the island nation’s painful economic crisis.

He first escaped to the Maldives in a military plane and travelled on to Singapore, where he has been staying on a short-term visit pass since July 14. Rajapaksa’s 14-day visit pass has been extended, allowing him to stay until August 11, the Straits Times newspaper reported Wednesday, without citing a source.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority told AFP it had no further comment apart from a previous statement that confirmed Rajapaksa was allowed to enter Singapore. Authorities had earlier said Rajapaksa entered the country on a “private visit” and was not seeking asylum.